UGC Recruitment 2021: University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Director for Inter-University Centre for Teacher Education, Banaras Hindu University (IUC-TE, BHU), VARANASI. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply via online mode on or before 15th August 2021. The candidates must note that the last day for the submission of the offline mode is on or before 26 October 2021.Also Read - Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Applications Open For 2340 Constable Posts. Check Salary, Last Date to Apply, Other Details

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details here: Also Read - South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply For 432 Posts on apprenticeshipindia.org

Notification: UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online/Offline @ugc.ac.in

Notification Date: September 13, 2021

Last Date of Submission: October 15, 2021

City: New Delhi

State: Delhi

Country: India

Organization: Other Organizations

Education qaulificatin: Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate

Functional: Administration

The application form is to be filled online and print out of complete application form, from the website should be sent to UGC through proper channel along with all necessary documents. Also Read - TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 2207 Post Graduate Assistant Posts on trb.tn.nic.in | Details Here

The application form can be filled online at https://www.ugc.ac.in/jobs.The candidates are requested to go through the application process available on the above website.