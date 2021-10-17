UGC Recruitment 2021: Candidates who want to pursue their career in academic and want employment in UGC, here is a golden opportunity for them. The University Grants Commission, New Delhi, has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for posts of Academic Consultant on a contract basis. The candidates who are interested can submit their applications along with relevant documents in an online mode at– ugc.ac.in/jobs. However, the candidate must note that the last date for submission of application is 31 October 2021.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Admit Cards Released on Official Website, Exam On Oct 26 | Details Here

UGC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - Goa Public Service Commission Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 19 Vacancies at gpsc.goa.gov.in.

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 October 2021 Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 300 Matric Recruits, 10th Pass Eligible; Apply Online at joinindiannavy.gov.in

UGC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Academic Consultant – 1 Post

UGC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The eligible candidates must have First Class Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute. Net in relevant discipline to apply for this post.

UGC Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

The selected candidate will be given Rs 70000-80000 per month.

UGC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age of candidates should not exceed 35 years of age.

UGC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The appointment of the final candidates will be made on the recommendation of a duly constituted Selection Committee.

UGC Recruitment 2021: Important note

The candidates must take note that the number of positions may vary. However, the UGC reserves the right to not fill the post without assigning any reason. The applications from the candidates received after the due date shall not be entertained.