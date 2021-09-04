UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to work in Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), here comes a bright job opportunity for you. The UIDAI has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for the posts of Private Secretary and Deputy Director, Section Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer. In this recruitment drive, a total of 15 posts will be filled up. The candidates who want to apply for these posts can check the online notification by visiting the official website of UIDAI, uidai.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for these posts is September 23, 2021.Also Read - IAF Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For 174 Civilian Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply. Check Eligibility, Selection Process

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy posting area

As per the job notification, the UIDAI will recruit candidates for the posts at its regional offices in Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Ranchi.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Interested candidates can apply for these posts by 23 September 2021.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Private Secretary- 07 Posts

Deputy Director- 03 Posts

Section Officer- 03 Posts

Assistant Accounts Officer- 02 Posts

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the Detailed Notification available for eligibility criteria that include educational qualification and age limit.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

As per the job notification, the UIDAI said interested candidates can fill their application in the prescribed proforma and send it to the ADG (HR) of their respective regional office. Moreover, the candidates can visit the official website of UIDAI www.uidai.gov.in to get detailed information to apply.