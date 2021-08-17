UIDAI Recruitment 2021: The nodal agency for providing Aadhaar card to the Indian citizens Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has invited applications from eligible candidates for various vacancies to strengthen its team in India. In a tweet, the UIDAI has said that “UIDAI is looking for passionate professionals to strengthen its team. Please read the Recruitment details before applying carefully.”Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply For GDS Posts in 2 Days; Direct Job Without Exam | Details Here

In the job notification, UIDAI said that various posts will be filled in for deputation (Foreign Service Term) basis in UIDAI, Regional Office. Moreover, the UIDAI said that it has invited applications for 6 of its regional offices in Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Ranchi.

The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts by September 23, 2021. Also, it can be noted that as these posts are to be filled up on Deputation Basis private candidates are not eligible.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The UIDAI has invited applications for 3 posts of Private Secretary in the Regional Office of Chandigarh. Application has been invited for 1 post of Deputy Director, 1 post of Section Officer, 1 post of Assistant Accounts Officer and 1 post of Private Secretary in Regional Office of Delhi. Application has been invited for 1 post of Deputy Director in Regional Office of Mumbai. Application has been invited for 2 posts of Private Secretary in the Regional Office of Hyderabad. Application has been invited for 2 posts of Section Officer and one post of Private Secretary for regional office of Lucknow. Application has been invited for 1 post of Deputy Director and 1 post of Assistant Accounts Officer for the Regional Office of Ranchi.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy posting area

UIDAI has said in the job notification that the UIDAI Recruitment 2021 will be for 6 of its regional offices in Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Ranchi.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Interested candidates can apply for these posts by 23 September 2021.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Private candidates cannot apply

In the job notification, the UIDAI said all these posts are to be done on Deputation Basis and hence private candidates cannot participate in these recruitments.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply?

The candidates who are interested and eligible can fill their application in the prescribed proforma and send it to the ADG (HR) of concerned regional office. Candidates can visit the official website of UIDAI www.uidai.gov.in to get detailed information to apply.