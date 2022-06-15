UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the post of Private Secretary and others. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2 vacant posts will be filled. It is to be noted that the job positions are available on a deputation basis on a foreign service term, in its state office, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The last date to apply is July 25, 2022. The recruitment notification was published on June 8, 2022. Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process, vacancy, and other details here.Also Read - NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

UIDAI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

UIDAI Recruitment Notification published: June 08, 2022

Last Date to Apply: July 25, 2022

UIDAI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Private Secretary: 01 post

Assistant Section Officer: 01 post

UIDAI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the official notification given below: Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Check Changes You Can Make at neet.nta.nic.in

UIDAI Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

As per the official recruitment notification, candidates should be less than 56 years of age as of the closing date of application. Also Read - NABARD Recruitment 2022: Register For 21 Posts at nabard.org| Check Salary, Other Details Here

UIDAI Recruitment 2022 Pay Level

Private Secretary: Pay Matrix Level: 8

Assistant Section Officer: Pay Matrix Level-6

UIDAI Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India at uidai.gov.in till July 25, 2022.