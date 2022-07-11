UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Director, Assistant Director General (Technology), and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UIDAI on uidai.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till August 16, 2022.Also Read - NVS Recruitment 2022: Register For 1616 Posts Before July 22| Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 05 posts will be filled. "Application may also be sent through rnail on ernail id: deputation@uidai.net.in. Applications received after the last date shall not be entertained," reads the official notification.

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UIDAI Recruitment 2022

Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: August 16

Vacancy Details

Director: 03 posts

Assistant Director General (Technology): 01 post

Director (Technology): 01 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification, age limit and selection process through the notification shared below.

How to Apply For UIDAI Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before August 16, 2022, through the official website — uidai.gov.in.