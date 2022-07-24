UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Assistant Director General (Technology), and other posts. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about eligibility and selection on the official website — uidai.gov.in. “Application may also be sent through rnail on ernail id: deputation@uidai.net.in. Applications received after the last date shall not be entertained,” UIDAI in an official notification said.Also Read - ITBP Recruitment 2022: Register For 37 Sub Inspector Posts Till August 14| Check Pay Scale, Age Limit Here

It is to be noted that applicants can apply till August 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 05 vacant posts. Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: P.G.D.A.V. College (Eve.) to Recruit 17 Non Teaching Posts| Check Eligibility, Notification Here

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: August 16

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Director: 03 posts

Assistant Director General (Technology): 01 post

Director (Technology): 01 post

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Director: Officers from the Central Government holding analogous posts on a regular basis in the parent cadre/department; OR With three years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level l2 or above. OR Officers from State/ UT Government/ Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous Organization holding regular post in corresponding grades with requisite experience. Assistant Director General (Technology): Officers from the Central Government holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre/department.

To know more about the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 63200; Apply For 20 Library Assistant Posts Till July 24

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply for the above 05 posts before August 16, 2022, through the official website, uidai.gov.in.