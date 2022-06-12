UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Translation Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UIDAI on uidai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 13, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organization. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UIDAI Recruitment 2022.Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5636 Apprentice Posts Before June 30| Read Details Here

Important Dates For UIDAI Recruitment 2022

Last Date to Apply: June 13, 2022

Vacancy Details For UIDAI Recruitment 2022

Name of the Post Number of Vacancy Deputy Director (Technology) 1 Assistant Director (Technology) 1 Technical Officer 3 Assistant Technical Officer 4 Deputy Director 1 Section Officer 1 Assistant Section Officer 1+1 Assistant Accounts Officer 1 Accountant 1 Private Secretary 3 Junior Translation Officer 1

Eligibility Criteria For UIDAI Recruitment 2022

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification, age limit and selection process through the notification shared below.

How to Apply For UIDAI Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 13, 2022, through the official website — uidai.gov.in.