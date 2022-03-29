UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board, UKMSSB has released a recruitment notification. Note, only women candidates will be hired for the post of Health Officers. All those who are interested and eligible can check the eligibility criteria, and age limit from the official website of UKMSSB —ukmssb.org. A total of 824 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - CMAT Admit Card 2022 to Release Soon; Here's How to Download

The online application process for UKMSSB Recruitment has commenced on March 24, 2022. The last date to submit the online applications is April 13, 2022.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: Details Here

Recruitment Board: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board

Official Website: ukmssb.org

Name of the post: Health Officers

Number of post: 824

Last Date to apply: April 13, 2022

Vacancy Details

Number of posts reserved for each category

General: 533

EWS: 55

OBC: 55

SC: 133

ST: 48

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit from the direct link given below.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UKMSSB —ukmssb.org. Candidates are advised to save the application form for future use.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online