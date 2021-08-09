The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, UKPSC Recruitment 2021 has started. The applications are invited to fill 190 vacancies in various departments. These departments are Revenue, Home, Excise and many others. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website of the commission i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the UKPSC Recruitment 2021 drive will end on August 29. Here, we have given the direct link through which the candidates can check the UKPSC Recruitment 2021 notification.Also Read - SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Rank Card Released at ssc.nic.in | Check Direct Link Here

A candidate who is applying for these vacancies must also qualify the age eligibility criteria. They must be between the age of 21 and 42 years in order to apply for these vacancies

Click Here For UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Nayab Tehsildar: 35

Deputy Jailor: 27

Supply Inspector: 28

Marketing Inspector: 50

Labour Enforcement Officer: 9

Excise Inspector: 10

Tax Inspector: 2

Senior Cane Development Inspector: 2

Cane Development Inspector: 23

Khandsari Inspector: 4

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the positions:

Go to the official site- ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the tab that reads ‘Exams and Recruitment’. Click on the link that reads UKPSC Recruitment for various departments. Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to register Online.’ A new window would open where a list of instructions would be given. Click on ‘Apply Now’ and start filling the application. Upload all the necessary documents like photograph and Id proof and then click on submit. Your application form has been submitted. Download and print it for future references.

It is important to note that the candidates will have to pay an application fee in order to submit the online fee. In the event of not doing so, that application will not be accepted. Candidates may pay the application fee via debit card/credit card/net banking.