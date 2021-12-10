The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released notification for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 on the official website of the commission. The candidates must note that the recruitment process aims at filling 318 vacancies. For more details, the candidates can visit the official website i.e. ukpsc.gov.in.Also Read - Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Only 3 Days Left to Apply For These Group C Posts. Apply Now on rrcer.com | Check Direct Link

According to the reports, the recruitment process has started for the post of Informaiton Officer, Statistics Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Director, Assistant Division Transport Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer, The recruitment process has also started for the post of Child Development Project Officer, Deputy Collector, State Tax Officer, Registrar, and other posts.

In order to apply for the posts, candidates should be between 21 to 42 years of age as of July 1, 2021. However, certain age relaxations are allowed as per rules.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the posts:

Visit the official website-ukpsc.gov.in.

Click on the Recruitment tab

Candidates should click on the notification that says, “Regarding release, advertisement, additional advertisement/corrigendum and online application for Uttarakhand Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021 (08-12-2021).” The notification has been translated from Hindi to English.

Candidates should note that they have to at first register with details such as Name, Date of Birth, Age, Address, and other details.

Fill the application form.

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 176.55 while filling the form.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

We have also mentioned the important dates below:

Application process started December 8, 2021

Candidates can apply till December 28, 2021

In case the candidates have any doubts, they can write to ukpschdr@gmail.com. Candidates can also contact the phone number mentioned on the commission’s website- 91-01334-244143.