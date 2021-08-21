UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join the forest division, here comes wonderful job opportunity for you. The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of forest guard. As per the job notification, a total of 894 vacancies have been issued on its official website sssc.uk.gov.in. it must be noted that the application process will begin from August 24 onwards and will continue till October 7. However, the application fee can be paid till October 9. To get selected for the UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021, candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a medical exam. The entrance test will be held in December 2021.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Application Deadline Extended Till Aug 22. Apply For 2357 Posts Today at indiapost.gov.in

The candidates from general/ OBC category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to SC/ ST/ EWS category candidates.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have passed class 12 or intermediate or equivalent from any recognised board of education. The minimum age limit is 18 years while the maximum age limit must not exceed 28 years.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: here’s how to apply

Open any internet browser and type the URL of UKSSSC’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the one-time registration (OTR & online application) Next, click on the link for OTR and go for new user registration Fill in the personal information and generate OTP Next, complete the registration and save the user id and password Proceed to complete the UKSSSC forest guard application 2021 and upload the scanned copy of required documents like photograph, signature and thumb impression Pay the application fee of Rs 300 and download a confirmation page for future reference

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

It must be noted that the written test will have 100 objective questions from Hindi, General knowledge and General studies. The exam duration will be 2 hours for the candidates. Each question will carry 1 mark, however, 1/4th mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. The applicants will require to score a minimum of 45% marks to pass the written test.