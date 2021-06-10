UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for prospective candidates who are looking for recruitment as Anganwadi workers. The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 has started today that is June 10, 2021. As per the latest updates, a total of 620 vacancies has been notified, while applications for 31 mini Anganwadi posts and 319 assistants have also been invited. Candidates who are interested and eligible are required to apply for these posts before June 30, 2021 in the online mode. Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy Announced For 10th Pass, Graduates. Last Date to Apply, Eligibility And Other Details Here

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Important dates to know

Recruitment process to be completed within 45 days of commencement of application form.

Last date for submission of application: June 30, 2021

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Qualification: Candidates those who are interested must have minimum qualification as class 5 pass out and maximum high school pass for Assistant Posts.

Age: Moreover, the candidates must be between 21 to 45 years of age for the Anganwadi Assistant post. However, the divorced, widowed and women from below the poverty line will be given preference during selection for the Anganwadi Recruitment 2021.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates must belong to the same gram panchayat or the same ward. Apart from other criteria, the selection for the UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 will be done purely on merit basis.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Job Summary

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The Uttar Pradesh government has notified a total of 620 vacancies out of which 32 vacancies are in Sarsaul Block, 42 vacancies in Bilhaur, 23 in Patara, 27 in Bidhnu, 14 in Kalyanpur and Chaubepur, 9 in Shivrajpur, 2 in Kakwan, 12 in Bhitargaon and 4 in Ghatanpur. Moreover, 179 Anganwadi workers will be recruited in rural areas and 91 in urban areas. 41 posts are vacant in urban first and 50 in second.