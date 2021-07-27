UP Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government has invited applications for the posts of Panchayat Assistant at Gram Panchayat level. Minister of Panchayati Raj in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has announced to develop panchayat buildings in all 58,189 panchayats of the state as village secretariats. An expenditure of Rs 1.75 lakh is to be made by the government on each panchayat for the development of these secretariats, reported Jagran Josh.Also Read - SSC NWR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 Released at sscnwr.org; Direct Link to Download North Western Region Hall Ticket Here

The government has notified vacancies for Panchayat Assistant-cum-Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator to run these secretariats, providing space for Jan Seva Kendras and BC Sakhi. These Panchayat assistants will be appointed by the head of the concerned Gram Panchayat. A total of 58,189 vacancies are to be filled under UP Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2021. The application procedure would start from 2nd August onwards and the last date of application is 17th August, 2021.

UP Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application form: 02 August, 2021

Last Date for submission of application forms: 17 August, 2021

Merit List: 24-31 August 2021

UP Panchayat Assistant Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Panchayat Sahayak Cum Data Entry Operator DEO – 58,189 Posts

UP Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a resident of the same Gram Panchayat from where he/she is applying and 10+2 /Intermediate exam passed from any recognized board/institute in India.

UP Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

UP Panchayat Assistant Recruitment 2021: Salary

Rs 6000/- Per Month

How to apply for UP Panchayat Assistant Recruitment 2021:

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode from August 2-17, 2021. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully and keep visiting the official website for regular updates.

Download UP Panchayat Assistant Recruitment 2021 Notification Here

Official Website — http://panchayatiraj.up.nic.in/