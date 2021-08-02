Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh State Government has started the application process for appointing Panchayat Assistant and Accountant cum Data Entry Operator for 58189 posts from today (August 02). The recruitment process will entirely be based on merit and Class 10 and 12 marks of the candidates. Candidates achieving the highest marks will be given priority. It is also to be noted that all aspiring candidates must be a resident of the same Gram Panchayat and should have passed their intermediate examinations from the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.Also Read - SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: 2847 Vacancies For Women Candidates in Various Posts. Eligibility, Other Details Here | Apply Now

Earlier, the Minister of Panchayati Raj in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, had announced to develop of a total of 58,189 panchayat offices in all panchayats of the state and an expenditure of Rs 1.75 lakh is to be made by the government on each panchayat.

How to apply for Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2021:

All interested candidates willing to apply for the position have to write an application on plain paper and submit it along with the required documents like High School and Intermediate certificates along with the age and caste certificates. The last date for submitting the application form in the District Panchayat Raj Office, Development Block and the Gram Panchayat Office is August 17, 2021. Further, the received applications will be made available to the Gram Panchayats from August 18, 2021 to August 23, 2021.

Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply to these posts (UP Panchayat Assistant Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this link http://panchayatiraj.up.nic.in/.

Recruitment Process

During the selection process, no written test or interview of the selected candidates will be held. Upon receiving the applications, the merit lists will be prepared from August 24, 2021 to August 31, 2021. The recruitment process that would involve testing and recommendation of the selected candidates will begin from September 01, 2021 and continue till September 07, 2021. And, the Gram Panchayat will start issuing the appointment letters for the required positions from September 08, 2021 to September 10, 2021. During the selection process, priority will also be given to a candidate who has lost their family members due to COVID-19 (death benefit is only reserved for the General category candidates). Post this recruitment drive, every Gram Panchayat will have one Panchayat Assistant.

Who are eligible to apply?

People belonging to the age group between 18 and 40 are eligible to apply.

Salary and Hiring

All selected candidates will be hired on a contractual basis for a year and they will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 6000/- per month. Meanwhile, all details of the selected candidates will be sent to the Panchayat Administration Committee under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate. The committee will then finalize the appointment after examining the eligibility of the candidates. Upon selection, if the services of the candidates are found satisfactory, then their contract is likely to get extended by one more year.