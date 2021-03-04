UP Metro Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC) on Thursday announced 292 vacancies for various posts in the UPMRC. As peer the notification issued by the UPMRC, candidates can apply for the posts from March 10, 2021, on the official website of UPMRC. Also Read - PM Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Construction of Agra Metro Project Today

UP Metro Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Commencement of submission of online application: March 10, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: April 2, 2021

UPMRC Recruitment 2021; Vacancy details

Assistant Manager (Operation) – 6 Posts

Station Controller cum Train Operator SC/TO – 186 Posts

Maintainer Civil – 24 Posts

Maintainer Electrical – 52 Posts

Maintainer S and T – 24 Posts

UPMRC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

General, OBC Candidates: Rs 590/-

SC, ST Candidates: Rs 236/-

UPMRC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

For Assistant Manager (Operation) post, Bachelor Degree in Related Stream is a must for candidates.

For Station Controller cum Train Operator SC/TO post, the candidates holding Polytechnic Engineering Diploma in Electrical / Electronics / Electronics and Telecommunication are eligible to apply.

For Maintainer Civil, candidates need Class 10 (High School) with ITI Certificate in Fitter.

For Maintainer Electrical posts, candidates holding Class 10 (High School) with ITI Certificate in Electrical are eligible to apply.

And for Maintainer S and T, candidates holding Class 10 (High School) with ITI Certificate in Electronics / Mechanic are eligible to apply.