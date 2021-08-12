UP MGNREGA Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, here comes a golden job opportunity for them. TheAlso Read - Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Appy for Asst Public Prosecutor on tslprb.in by August 29 | Details Here

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday invited applications under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state from eligible candidates. As per the job notification, the applications are invited for 1276 vacancies. The candidates who are interested can visit sewayojan.up.nic.in and apply for the same.

It must be noted that the UP Rural Development Department had issued an advertisement for recruitment to 1278 posts of Additional Program Officer, Accounts Assistant, Technical Assistant and Computer Operator at district level under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

UP MGNREGA Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that out of total vacancies, a total of 191 additional program officers, 197 assistant accountants, 774 technical assistants and 116 computer operators will be hired.

The state government said that the recruitment process will be done based on the ‘first come first serve’ policy. The application of three early candidates from each category will be sent to the related department for certification, and they will be selected if deemed fit for the job.

As per the job notification, the UP MGNREGA Recruitment 2021 process is taking place across 74 districts including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Basti, Chitrakoot, and others.

UP MGNREGA Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria