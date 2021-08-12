UP MGNREGA Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, here comes a golden job opportunity for them. TheAlso Read - Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Appy for Asst Public Prosecutor on tslprb.in by August 29 | Details Here
Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday invited applications under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state from eligible candidates. As per the job notification, the applications are invited for 1276 vacancies. The candidates who are interested can visit sewayojan.up.nic.in and apply for the same.
It must be noted that the UP Rural Development Department had issued an advertisement for recruitment to 1278 posts of Additional Program Officer, Accounts Assistant, Technical Assistant and Computer Operator at district level under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.
UP MGNREGA Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
The Uttar Pradesh government has said that out of total vacancies, a total of 191 additional program officers, 197 assistant accountants, 774 technical assistants and 116 computer operators will be hired.
The state government said that the recruitment process will be done based on the ‘first come first serve’ policy. The application of three early candidates from each category will be sent to the related department for certification, and they will be selected if deemed fit for the job.
As per the job notification, the UP MGNREGA Recruitment 2021 process is taking place across 74 districts including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Basti, Chitrakoot, and others.
UP MGNREGA Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
- Additional program officer: The candidates must be a postgraduate from a recognised university or other higher education institute. Candidates having degrees of MBA, MCA and MSW will be given preference. The salary of an additional program officer will be Rs 28,000 per month.
- For post of Assistant accountant: Candidates should possess a BCom degree from a recognised university. They will be paid Rs 11,200 per month.
- For Technical assistants: The candidates must have a diploma in Civil, Mechanical or Electrical Trade. Their salary will also be Rs 11,200 per month.
- For post of computer operator: The candidates should have an O Level certificate in computer applications. The salary for the computer operators will be Rs 11, 200 per month.