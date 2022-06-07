UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022: Directorate of Panchayati Raj, Department of Panchayati Raj, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has invited online applications to apply for the posts of Individual Architect and Consulting Engineer(Civil). Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —prdfinance.up.gov.in.The total number of candidates to be empaneled is 1875. The registration process has started from June 1. The last date to apply for the submission of applications is June 15, 2022. For more details about the UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022: Great Job Opportunity For Class 12 Pass Out; Apply For Constable Posts Till June 27

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process will begin: June 1, 2022

The registration process will end: June 15, 2022

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Individual Architect/Consulting Engineer(Civil): 1875 posts

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: B.Tech or B.E in Civil Engineering or 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Architecture.

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 65 years of age.

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection will be made on the shortlisting of Profile provided by the candidate in the prescribed format subject to required verification. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection process through the official notification shared below.

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?