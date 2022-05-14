UP Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh, Panchayati Raj Department has released a recruitment notification for the post of Panchayat Sahayak Cum Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, panchayatiraj.up.nic.in. A total of 2783 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process will begin from May 18. The last date to apply is June 03, 2022. For more details about the UP Panchayatiraj Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How to Apply at neet.nta.nic.in

UP Panchayatiraj Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process will begin from May 13, 2022

The registration process will end: June 03, 2022

UP Panchayatiraj Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Panchayat Sahayak Cum Data Entry Operator (DEO): 2783 posts

UP Panchayatiraj Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post of Panchayat Sahayak Cum Data Entry Operator, a candidate must

Must be a resident of the same Gram Panchayat from where is applying.

10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India.

UP Panchayatiraj Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

In order to apply for the post, a candidate must be between 18 to 40 years of age.

UP Panchayatiraj Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can submit their application through offline mode to their gram panchayat, Block Development Officer/District Panchayat Raj Officer Office on or before the last date. For more details, please visit the official website of the Panchayati Raj Department.