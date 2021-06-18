UP Police Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is set to issue a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates to fill 2,937 vacancies. These vacant posts include 2,244 posts in the Radio Branch and 693 posts of Computer Operator in the Police Department. Online applications for UPPBPB Recruitment 2021 will begin soon after the agency is selected. Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Over 40 Thousand Vacancies For RRB Group D Recruitment, 10th Pass Can Apply. Check Details

According to DG Recruitment Board RK Vishwakarma, the Uttar Pradesh government has given approval for a total of 2,244 vacant posts of radio branch. The vacant posts include Principal Operator, Head Operator Numerical, Assistant Operator, and Workshop Staff. Approval has also been received to fill 693 vacant posts of Computer Operator in the police department and the tender process has been started. The recruitment process of these posts will begin as soon as notification is released.

"The agency has also been selected to conduct the recruitment examination. Soon the tender process for the Computer Operator Recruitment Exam will also be completed," Vishwakarma said.

The board is preparing to conduct the recruitment exam to fill these posts before December this year. The process of application for these posts will also be started soon.

The process of online application for recruitment to 9,534 posts of Sub Inspector in Civil Police, Platoon Commander in PAC and Second Fire Officer in Fire Department ended on June 15.

Meanwhile, the board is accepting online application forms to fill up 1,339 SI and ASI posts in the Police Department. The board will accept applications till July 15.

Candidates who wish to apply for the job should have a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from any recognised university in India. He/she should know typing and shorthand. The candidate’s age limit is between 21-28 years old.