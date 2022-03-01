UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Operator, Head Operator, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in on or before March 15, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2430 vacant posts will be filled. Also Read - NEET MDS 2022: New Exam Date Announced; Application Window to Reopen From March 21

Important Dates

The online application will begin: March 15, 2022.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Operator: 1374 posts

Head Operator/Head Operator Mechanic: 936 posts

Workshop Staff: 120 posts

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the Assistant Operator posts must have completed Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects or equivalent. Meanwhile, candidates applying for the Head Operator posts must have completed a Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical. For the Workshop Staff posts, a candidate must have passed Class 12th and ITI in relevant. Also Read - Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For 159 Posts at patnahighcourt.gov.in| Details Inside

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the Assistant Operator posts must be between 18 to 22 years of age. Candidates applying for Workshop Staff, Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator posts must be between 20 to 28 years of age. Also Read - NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Registration For 966 Posts Begins at sams.co.in| Check Eligibility Here

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written exam, followed by PST, followed by PET, final list, and medical exam.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 15, 2022. To know more about the education qualification, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.