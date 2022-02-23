UP Police Recruitment 2022: Candidates applying for the UP Police Recruitment 2022 process, we have some important news for you all. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Operator, Head Operator, and others. However, the last date to apply for the posts has been extended till March 15, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply for the posts was February 28, 2022.Also Read - GSEB Board Exams 2022 Schedule Released: Check Datesheet Details Here

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in.Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2430 vacant posts will be filled. Also Read - CSIR NET Answer Key 2021 Released on csirnet.nta.nic.in| Download Via Direct Link Given Here

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Operator: 1374

General: 552

EWS: 137

OBC: 370

ST: 27

SC: 288

Head Operator/Head Operator Mechanic: 936

General: 379

EWS: 92

OBC: 252

ST: 18

SC: 195

Workshop Staff: 120

General: 51

EWS: 11

OBC: 32

ST: 2

SC: 24

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the Assistant Operator posts must have completed Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects or equivalent. Meanwhile, candidates applying for the Head Operator posts must have completed a Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical. For the Workshop Staff posts, a candidate must have passed Class 12th and ITI in relevant. Also Read - BSNL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 24 Posts Begins at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in| Deets Inside

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the Assistant Operator posts must be between 18 to 22 years of age. Candidates applying for Workshop Staff, Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator posts must be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written exam, followed by PST, followed by PET, final list, and medical exam.

How to Apply Online

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 15, 2022. To know more about the education qualification, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.