UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: Attention candidates!! UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 application process has started from Wednesday itself for recruitment to the various posts of such as Assistant Teachers and Principal. The candidates who are fulfilling the required criteria should apply for these posts at the uphed.gov.in portal from today onwards.

UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: Important dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: March 3, 2021

Last date to apply online: March 17, 2021

Last date for submission of the application form and take a hard copy of the application: March 10 to 19, 2021.

UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

For post of Assistant Teacher, candidates must have done BEd/BTC/DElEd or 4-year of BElEd or any relevant course from a recognised university. They also need to pass CTET/UTET Exam.

For post of headmaster, candidates must be a graduate or equivalent with 5 years of experience.

UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit of the candidate must be between the age group of 21 to 40 years.

Selection Process: The selection of candidates for UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 will be done on the basis of written test and interview.