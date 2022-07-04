UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board(UPSESSB) has extended the registration date to apply for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher(PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Interested candidates can apply online through the Board’s official website, upsessb.org till July 10, 2022. It is to be noted that the last date to pay the fee and submit the application form is July 13 and July 16, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4163 posts will be filled. For more details about the recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule Released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exams to Begin From July 09

UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Last Date to Register For the UP PGT and TGT posts: July 10, 13, and 16, 2022.

UP TGT PGT Vacancy Details

Trained Graduate Teacher(TGT): 3539 posts

Postgraduate Trained Teacher(PGT): 624 posts

UP TGT PGT Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit from the official notification shared below. Also Read - UGC NET 2022: NTA Issues Advance Intimation Slip Of Exam City; Admit Card To Be Out Soon

UP TGT PGT Check Expected Salary

Pay Scale: PGT Cadre 47600-151100, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay 4800

Pay Scale: TGT Cadre 44900-142400, Pay Level 7, Grade Pay 4600

UP TGT PGT Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview. As per the official notification, a candidate must not be less than 21 years as of July 01, 2022. Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

UP TGT PGT Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the EWS and SC categories are required to pay Rs 450. For candidates belonging to the ST category, the application fee is Rs 250.

UP TGT PGT How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts before July 10, 2022, through the official website —www.upsessb.org.