UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission, (UPHESC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of UPHESC on uphesc.org till August 7, 2022. UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment aims to fill up 917 posts in the organisation. The last date to pay the application fee is August 8, 2022. Here's all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UPHESC Recruitment 2022.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 917 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the official notification shared below

Age Limit

Candidates belonging to the general and other backward categories are required to pay Rs 2000. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Also Read - Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Apply For 39 Junior Operator Posts Before July 29| Check Details Inside

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before August 07 , 2022, through the official website —uphesc.org.