UPPSC PCS 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online applications process for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination, 2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply on the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is April 16, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates

Date of Commencement of Online Application: March 16, 2022

Last Date for Receipt of Examination Fee On-line in the Bank: April 12, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: April 16, 2022

Vacancy Details

Presently the number of vacancies for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination is about 250. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements. Also Read - NBCC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 81 Posts Begins at nbccindia.in| Deets Inside

Deputy Collector,

Deputy Superintendent of Police

Block Development Officer

Assistant

Regional Transport Officer

Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax)

District Commandent Homeguards

Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury)

Cane Inspector

Assistant Sugar Commissioner

Superintendent Jail

Manager Credit (Small Industries),

Manager Marketing and Economic Survey (Small Industries)

Click on the direct link given below to know more about the vacancy details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, vacancy, and age limit through the official notification.

Application Fee:

The prescribed fee of preliminary examination for different categories is as follows:-

Unreserved/Economically weaker sections/Other Backward Class: Exam fee Rs. 100 + On-line processing fee Rs. 25 Total = Rs. 125 Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe: Exam fee Rs. 40/+ On-line processing fee Rs 25 Total = Rs. 65 Handicapped: Exam fee NIL+ On-line processing fee Rs. 25 Total = Rs. 25 Ex-Serviceman: Exam fee Rs. 40 + On-line processing fee Rs. 25 Total = Rs. 65

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice).

Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination).

Viva- Voce (Personality Test).

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 16, 2022, through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

