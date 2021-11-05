UPPSC Recruitment 2021: The candidates who are interested in the civil services, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for Programmer, Computer Operator, and Manager vacancies. The candidates must note that the online application process has already started and the last date to deposit the fees is November 29. Candidates should know that the last date to fill up the online application is December 3.Also Read - WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Various Posts; Apply Online by THIS Date

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates to remember

Last date for receipt of examination fee on-line at the bank: November 29, 2021

Last date for online submission of application: December 3, 2021.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 5

Programmer Grade-2: 1 post

Computer Operator Grade ”B” on UP Public service Commission: 3 posts

Manager (System) in the Industrial development department which may increase/decrease depending upon the circumstances/ requirements: 1 post

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT. NO. A-8/E-1/2021 PROGRAMMER GRADE-2 / COMPUTER OPERATOR GRADE B / MANAGER(SYSTEM)”.

A new page will be on the display screen.

Click on Apply online.

Register yourself and print the registration form.

Pay the application fee.

Fill the application form.

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Unreserved category/ other backward class / economically weaker section – Rs 225

SC/ST category – Rs 105

Handicapped candidates – Rs 25

Ex-serviceman – Rs 105