UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible and interested candidates to apply for the various posts including that of Mines officers, Principal, and others. As per the released notification, this recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organization. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility on the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. The online application process is going on and the last date to apply for the post is February 19, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, selection criteria, and other details here.

Miner Officer: 16 Posts

Principal: 1 Post

Professor: 1 Post

Reader: 1 Post

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Principal : Five years’ Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years degree from theBoard of Indian medicine, Uttar Pradesh or from any other State Board or from Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act. 1939.

: Five years’ Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years degree from theBoard of Indian medicine, Uttar Pradesh or from any other State Board or from Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act. 1939. P rofessor: Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years Degree from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine, Act 1939.

Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years Degree from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine, Act 1939. Reader: Seven years teaching experience of the subject (Five years for a Post-Graduate) in a recognized institution. Working knowledge of Hindi, English, and Urdu or Arabic or Persian.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved(General) and Other Backward categories are required to pay Rs 105 as an application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Ex-serviceman categories are required to pay Rs 65 as an application fee. Handicapped candidates are required to pay Rs 25 as an application fee.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 19, 2022, through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Applications sent by any other mode shall not be entertained hence candidates are advised to apply online only. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.