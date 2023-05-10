Home

UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2024: CSE Prelims Exam On May 26. Check Full Schedule Here

UPSC Calendar 2024: UPSC Aspirants can download the UPSC annual exam calendar from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Calendar 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual examination schedule for the year 2024, today, May 10, 2023. As per the exam calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 will be held on May 26, 2024, while its notification will be released on February 14, 2023. The last date to apply for the same is March 5, 2024.

UPSC Aspirants can download the UPSC annual exam calendar from the official website of the Commission at .“The dates of UPSC notification, application form, exam, and duration of examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances require, mentioned by the commission,” reads the official notice.

UPSC Calendar 2024: Here’s How to Download at upsc.gov.in? The exam calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducted by UPSC in the year 2024, its notification date, the last date to submit the application, and the examination date. Visit the official website of UPSC, at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Calendar’ option. Now click on the ‘Annual Calendar 2024’ option. A new PDF will open. Scroll down the PDF to check the examination date of various exams. Save the pdf and download it for future reference. UPSC Calendar 2024 PDF – Direct Link The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 will be held on September 20, 2024, and will continue for 5 days. Meanwhile, the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on November 24, 2024, and will continue for seven days. The Commission will conduct the NDA & NA examination(I) on April 21, 2024. The UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2024 will be held on June 23, 2024. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC at .

