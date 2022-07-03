Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From UPSC’s vacancies for Assistant Professor positions to the SCI’s recruitment for Junior Court Assistant posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - DDA Recruitment 2022: Register For 279 Posts Till July 10| Here's Direct Link

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) Jobs

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor and others. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in Applicants can apply till July 14, 2022.

Name of Post: Assistant Professor Official Website: upsc.gov.in Deadline: July 14, 2022

Bank of Baroda Jobs

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda(BOB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the Bank's official website, bankofbaroda.in

Name of Post: Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist Official Website: bankofbaroda.in Deadline: July 07, 2022

Integral Coach Factory(ICF) Railway Jobs

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: The Integral Coach Factory(ICF), Chennai has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various posts of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, pb.icf.gov.in.

Name of Post: Apprentice Official Website: pb.icf.gov.in Deadline: July 26, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Jobs

UPSSSC PET 2022 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission(UPSSSC) Lucknow on Tuesday released the notification for UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022. Interested candidates can fill out the UPSSSC PET 2022 application form through the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. Applicants can apply online till July 27, 2022.

Name of Post: UP Preliminary Eligibility Test Official Website: upsssc.gov.in Deadline: July 27, 2022

Supreme Court of India Jobs

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: The Supreme Court of India has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Court Assistant. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the apex court, sci.gov.in. The registration process will end on July 10, 2022.