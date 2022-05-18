UPSC CDS II Exam 2022 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission has released the detailed notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2022 today, May 18, 2022. Eligible candidates can submit their application for UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2022 through the Commission’s official website upsconline.nic.in.The last date to apply online is June 07, 2022. The Commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the Examination. “The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination,” reads the official notice. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 339 posts will be filled.Also Read - Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration Process For Clerk Posts To End On May 21| Read Details Here

UPSC CDS II Exam 2022 Notification: Important Dates

The online application begins: May 18, 2022

The Online Applications can be filled up to June 07, 2022 till 6:00 PM.

The online Applications can be withdrawn from June 14 to June 20 till 6.00 PM.

UPSC CDS II Exam 2022 Notification: Check Vacancy Details

Name of the Course and Approximate no. of vacancies is given below:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 vacancies

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 22 vacancies

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 vacancies

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras): 169 vacancies

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 32nd SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2023: 16 vacancies

UPSC CDS II Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit through the official notification shared below

UPSC CDS II Exam 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 200 as an application fee. Female/SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of the fee. The Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on September 04, 2022.

UPSC CDS II Exam 2022 How to Apply?