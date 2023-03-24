Home

UPSC CDS I Exam 2023 on April 16; Check Admit Card, Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2023: All those candidates who have filled up the application form can download the UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conduct the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 at various Centres/Venues all over India on April 16, 2023. All those candidates who have filled up the application form can download the UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in the Online Application) such as an Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card.

How to Download UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official site of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) at upsc.gov.in.

Click on “e – Admit Card: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 ” available on the home page.

Read the instruction and click on the “Yes” option.

Enter the login credentials such as registration Id or Roll number. and click on submit.

Your UPSC CDS I admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Check the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Download UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2023 – Direct link

Download UPSC CDS I Exam Notice – Direct link

UPSC CDS I Exam 2023: Check Important Exam Day Instructions Here

Candidates are also advised to bring black Ball Point Pen to the Examination Hall for this Examination. Wearing of mask/face cover is advisable for all candidates.

Candidates are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles. Besides above, candidates have to follow COVID-19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device are banned inside the Examination Hall.

Valuable/costly items and bags are also not allowed inside the Examination Venue.

