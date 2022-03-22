UPSC CDS 1 Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination, UPSC CDS 1 2021 result on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For Specialist Cadre Officers Posts; Apply Online at sbi.co.in
UPSC CDS 1 Result 2021: Step by Step Guide to Download

- Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.
- Click on the notification that reads, ”Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021,” available on the homepage.
- A new PDF will be open.
- Scroll down the PDF to find your roll number.
- Save, Download the UPSC CDS 1 Result 2021 and take a printout of it for future reference.