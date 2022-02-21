UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the UPSC CISF AC admit card on its website. Candidates planning to appear for the UPSC Recruitment exams can download the admit card from the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Also Read - Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 155 Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

The Commission will conduct the UPSC CISF Exam on March 13, 2022. All candidates must carry the admit card to the examination hall. The exam is being conducted for recruitment to the various posts of Assistant Commandants (Executive) through UPSC CISF AC LDCE (Exe) Exam 2022.

UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to download

Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the Admit Cards section available on the homepage.

Click on E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC option.

option. Now click on CENTRAL INDUSTRIAL SECURITY FORCE AC(EXE) LIMITED DEPTT. COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION, 2022 option.

option. A new webpage will open.

Now, Read all the instructions carefully and select the ‘Yes’ option.

Now download the admit card either using your Registration ID or Roll Number.

Now enter your roll number or CISF number, Date of Birth, captcha, and click on submit option.

Your UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below.