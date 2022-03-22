UPSC CSE 2021 Interview Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday released the Personality Tests/ Interview schedule of candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Mains Exam. Eligible candidates can download the UPSC CSE 2021 Interview schedule from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For Specialist Cadre Officers Posts; Apply Online at sbi.co.in

The Commission has released the Civil Services (Main) Examination result on March 17, 2022. The Personality Tests (Interviews) of the shortlisted candidates will begin from April 05 and end on May 26, 2022. Also Read - OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 67 Posts Begins at ossc.gov.in| Check Details Inside

The official notification issued by UPSC reads, ” On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on 17th March, 2022, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 from 05.04.2022.” Also Read - RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 303 Posts in Reserve Bank of India, Apply Online at rbi.org.in

Candidates must note that if they fail to fill up the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/ her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate.

No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.