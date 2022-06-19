Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From UPSC’s vacancies for Assistant Mining Geologist positions to the DRDO’s recruitment for Scientist posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Lakshmibai College is Hiring Candidates For Assistant Professor Posts| Check Details Here

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) Recruitment 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the Assistant Executive Engineer and other posts. Candidates who have not applied for the posts yet can do so by visiting the Commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in. Note, the last date to apply for the positions mentioned above is June 30, 2022. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - DDA Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 279 Posts at dda.gov.in| Read Details Here

Name of Post: Assistant Mining Geologist Official Website: upsc.gov.in Deadline: June 30, 2022

Defence Research and Development Organization(DRDO), Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) Recruitment 2022

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organization(DRDO), Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Scientist(C, D/E and F) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 14 Posts at bankofbaroda.in| Check Last Date Here

Name of Post: Scientist(C, D/E and F) Official Website: rac.gov.in Deadline: June 28, 2022

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection RRB Recruitment 2022

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IPBS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for Officers and Office Assistant posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of IPBS at ibps.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Officers Official Website: ibps.in Deadline: June 27, 2022

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: The Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the post of Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the positions mentioned above through the official website of the Bank —bankofbaroda.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist Official Website: bankofbaroda.in Deadline: July 07, 2022

Airports Authority of India AAI Recruitment 2022

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India(AAI) is hiring candidates for the posts of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process has started today, June 15, 2022. Candidates can apply online till July 14, 2022. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) Official Website: aai.aero Deadline: July 14, 2022

Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Force Common Admissions Test (AFCAT) 2/2022

IAF AFCAT 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the online application form for the Air Force Common Admissions Test (AFCAT) 2/2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac. Applicants can apply till 5:00 PM of June 30, 2022. According to the official notice, the AFCAT examination will be conducted on August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE