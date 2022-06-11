Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From DRDO’s vacancies for Scientist positions to the UPSC’s recruitment for Drug Inspector posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For Development Executives Posts Across India| Read Details Here

Defence Research and Development Organization(DRDO), Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) Recruitment 2022

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organization(DRDO), Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Scientist(C, D/E and F) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Master’s Degree Holders Can Apply For 24 Posts; Check Pay Scale, Notification Here

Name of Post: Scientist(C, D/E and F) Official Website: rac.gov.in Deadline: June 28, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board TGT PGT Recruitment 2022

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board(UPSESSB), Prayagraj has released the recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Trained Graduate (TGT) and Lecturer (PGT) in aided non-government secondary schools of the state. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Board, www.upsessb.org. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - DDA Recruitment 2022: Apply For 279 Posts at dda.gov.in| Check Last Date, Application Link Here

Name of Post: Trained Graduate (TGT) and Lecturer (PGT) Official Website: www.upsessb.org. Deadline: July 03, 2022

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Recruitment 2022

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission(CGPSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Peon. The online registration process will begin today, June 08, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 80 posts in the organization. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Peon Official Website: psc.cg.gov.in Deadline: July 02, 2022

Reserve Bank of India Services Board Recruitment 2022

RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board, RBISB has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Architect and other posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website, www.rbi.org.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Architect Official Website: www.rbi.org.in Deadline: June 13, 2022

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection RRB Recruitment 2022

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IPBS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for Officers and Office Assistant posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of IPBS at ibps.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Officers Official Website: ibps.in Deadline: June 27, 2022

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) Recruitment 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will end the registration process for the 161 posts on June 16, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the posts yet can do so by visiting the Commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in.For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE