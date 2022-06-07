UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering Services(Main) Examination, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the UPSC ESE Mains examination can download their hall tickets through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets till June 26, 2022. Follow the steps given below to download the admit card.Also Read - AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins For Assistant Professor, Other Posts on aiimsexams.ac.in

Step by Step Guide to Download UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Admit Cards option.

Now click on the link that reads, “E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC.”

Click on the UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card link.

Enter the login credentials such as registration ID/ roll number.

Your UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC ESE Main Exam: Check Examination Date?

The Commission will conduct the UPSC ESE Main Examination on June 26, 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9:00 AM till 12:00 noon. The second shift will begin from 2:00 PM and continue till 5:00 PM.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of Union Public Service Commission.