UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission on Monday released the UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022 on its official website. According to the released timetable, the UPSC Engineering Services Examination will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Candidates who are willing to appear in the exams can download the hall tickets from the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.

Step by Step Guide to Download UPSC ESE Admit Card 2022

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads as, ‘e-Admit Card Engineering Services Preliminary Examination.‘ You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your login details like registration number or roll number, date of birth, and captcha code, and click on the submit button. Your UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022 from the Direct Link given below.