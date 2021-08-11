UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Answer Key for Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam. The candidates who have appeared for the written examination for Indian Economic Service – Indian Statistical Services 2020 can check the UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021 on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) -upsc.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2021: UPSC to Release EPFO 2020 Admit Card Soon; Exam on September 5
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021:
- Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in
- Go to the Home and then to the Answer Keys Section
- Click on the link – Indian Economic Service – Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020-PDF of Paper I and II on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021 for Paper I and II.
- You are advised to download and save the same for future reference
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Services on its official website. The candidates must note that the Commission has uploaded the Answer Key for both the papers including Paper-I and II for Statistics subject.