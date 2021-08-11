UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Answer Key for Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam. The candidates who have appeared for the written examination for Indian Economic Service – Indian Statistical Services 2020 can check the UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021 on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) -upsc.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2021: UPSC to Release EPFO 2020 Admit Card Soon; Exam on September 5

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021:

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in

Go to the Home and then to the Answer Keys Section

Click on the link – Indian Economic Service – Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020-PDF of Paper I and II on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the UPSC IES ISS Answer Key 2021 for Paper I and II.

You are advised to download and save the same for future reference

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Services on its official website. The candidates must note that the Commission has uploaded the Answer Key for both the papers including Paper-I and II for Statistics subject.