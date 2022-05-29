Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From UPSC’s vacancies for Drug Inspector positions to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’s recruitment for Section Officer posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Admit Card to Release Soon; Step by Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket at neet.nta.nic.in

Union Public Service Commission Recruitment 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for 161 posts. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - WB Police Recruitment 2022: Registration For 1666 Constables, Other Posts Begins at wbpolice.gov.in| Read Details Here

Name of Post: Drug Inspector Official Website: upsc.gov.in Deadline: June 16, 2022

Staff Selection Commission Recruitment 2022

SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC Ladakh has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Selection Posts. Those candidates who are interested can check the salary and official notification from the Commission’s website at ssc.nic.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 Exam Registration Ends Tomorrow: Check Direct Link, Application Fee Here

Name of Post: Selection Posts Official Website: ssc.nic.in Deadline: June 13, 2022

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: The Indian Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of Specialist Officers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank —www.indianbank.in from May 24, 2022. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Specialist Officers Official Website: www.indianbank.in Deadline: June 16, 2022

National Highways Authority of India Recruitment 2022

NHAI Recruitment 2022: National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the Deputy General Manager (Legal) and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on NHAI’s official website nhai.gov.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Deputy General Manager (Legal) Official Website: nhai.gov.in Deadline: June 24, 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer, and other posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.mha.gov.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Section Officer Official Website: mha.gov.in. Deadline: June 24, 2022

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2022

BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible male candidates to apply for Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts in the Water Wing of the Border Security Force. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BSF — rectt.bsf.gov.in or — bsf.gov.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE