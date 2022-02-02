UPSC ESE Interview Date 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the datasheet for the personality test/interview of Engineering Services Examination 2021 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering categories. Eligible candidates can download the complete schedule from the official website of UPSC– upsc.gov.in.Also Read - Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2021 Declared on bpssc.bih.nic.in | Here's How to Download

According to the UPSC ESE Schedule, the Board will conduct the Personality test from February 28, 2022, and will conclude the same on March 17, 2022. Note, the admit card will be uploaded in due course of time. For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.

How to Download UPSC Engineering Services Personality Test Schedule

Go to the official Website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, ” Interview Schedule: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 ,” available on the homepage.

,” available on the homepage. A new PDF will open.

Save, Download UPSC ESE Interview Date 2022.

Take a printout out of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to download the complete schedule.

More About Exam

The Board will conduct the exam on February 20, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts.

Documents Required During Personality Test

All those who have qualified for personality tests are required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable), etc. at the time of the Personality Test.