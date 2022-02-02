UPSC Exam 2022: Candidates preparing for UPSC examinations, we have some important news for you. Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday released the UPSC Prelims 2022 Notification on its official website. Candidates willing to appear for the UPSC Civil Services 2022 and UPSC Indian Forest Services (IFS) exam can check the official notification from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.Also Read - EIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Managerial Posts at recruitment.eil.co.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Note the UPSC Application process will begin on upsconline.nic.in. The application form will be available till 6:00 PM of February 22, 2022. The UPSC Exam 2022 Preliminary Exams for CSE and IFS will be conducted on June 5, 2022, across the country. Also Read - NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 550 Posts on nlcindia.in

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022: Important Dates

Date of Notification 02/02/2022 Date of Commencement of Examination 05/06/2022 Duration of Examination One Day Last Date for Receipt of Applications 22/02/2022 – 6:00pm Date of Upload 02/02/2022

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 through CS(P) Examination 2022: Important Dates

Date of Notification 02/02/2022 Date of Commencement of Examination 05/06/2022 Duration of Examination One Day Last Date for Receipt of Applications 22/02/2022 – 6:00pm Date of Upload 02/02/2022

Vacancy Details

UPSC Civil Services 2022: 861(approx)

UPSC Indian Forest Services (IFS): 151(approx)

How to Apply

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

Click on Apply Now option available on the homepage.

Now click on the link that reads, ‘ ‘Online Application for Various Examinations. ”

” Find the link for online applications of the concerned recruitment.

Now, Complete the application process for UPSC IAS and IFS in two parts.

Complete the application process for UPSC IAS and IFS in two parts. In the first part, fill the basic details. Then read all necessary instructions for image specification, fee payment, correction, etc.

Click on the ‘Submit’ option

Then follow the next set of procedures.

Pay the online application fee, select the examination centre.

Upload the required documents.

Save Download the application form.

Alternatively, candidates can apply from the direct link given below. Also Read - Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply For 219 Civil Judge Posts on gujarathighcourt.nic.in | Check Eligibility Here

Candidates can also check the detailed notification from the link given below.

UPSC CSE 2022: Selection Process

To apply for the civil services job, candidates need to clear three levels.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam: Eligible candidates must appear for the Prelims Exam, which is scheduled to be held on June 5, 2022.

Eligible candidates must appear for the Prelims Exam, which is scheduled to be held on June 5, 2022. UPSC CSE Main Exam: Those who clear the IAS Prelims exam will be called for the Mains Exam.

Those who clear the IAS Prelims exam will be called for the Mains Exam. UPSC CSE Interview Round: Candidates who clear the IAS Mains exam will have to appear for the Interview Round.

Age Limit: In order to apply for both posts, candidates must be between 21-32 years.

No. of allowed attempts: Every candidate appearing at the Examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be

permitted six attempts at the examination.

Application Fee: Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 100 to apply for the UPSC CSE 2022 exam. Females, SC/ST/OBC, and persons with disabilities are exempted from paying fees for the exam.

Admit Card: The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card about three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website [http://www.upsconline. nic.in.] for downloading by candidates.

UPSC Civil Services 2022: Check Notification Here

UPSC Indian Forest Service 2022: Check Official Notification Here