UPSC Geo-Scientist Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the Combined exams can download the admit card from the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
The Commission will conduct the UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam on February 20, 2022. All candidates must carry the admit card to the examination hall.
How to Download UPSC Geo-Scientist Admit Card 2022?
- Go to the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.
- Click on E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC option.
- Now click on ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC संघ लोक सेवा आयोग की विभिन्न परीक्षाओं के लिए ई-प्रवेश पत्र’ option.
- Now, Read all the instructions carefully and select the ‘Yes’ option.
- Now download the admit card either using your Registration ID or Roll Number.
- Now enter your roll number, Date of Birth, captcha and click on submit option.
- Your UPSC Geo-Scientist Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download and take a printout of UPSC Geo-Scientist Admit Card 2022 for future reference.
Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below.