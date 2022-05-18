UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2022 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday released the official notification for the National Defence Academy, Naval Academy, or UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. Applicants can apply online till 6:00 PM on June 07, 2022. Through this recruitment exam, 400 vacant posts will be filled. For more details about the recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - UPSC CDS II Exam 2022 Notification Released; Here's How to Apply For 339 Posts at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2022 Important Dates

The online application begins: May 18, 2022

The Online Applications can be filled upto 07th June, 2022 till 6:00 PM.

The online Applications can be withdrawn from 14.06.2022 to 20.06.2022 till 6:00 PM.

UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2022 Vacancy Details

National Defence Academy: Army – 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

National Defence Academy: Navy – 42 (including 03 for female candidates)

Air Force – (i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)

Air Force – Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)

Air Force – Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 30 (for male candidates only)

UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University. To know more about the education qualification, age limit candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below

UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified are exempted from payment of the fee.

UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2022 How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to apply Online by using the website upsconline.nic.in.