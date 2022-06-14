UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the final results for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC NDA & NA 2 exam can download the results from the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in. Union Public Service Commission conducted the written exam on November 14, 2021.Also Read - BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply For Trade Apprentice Posts Before June 21| Check Notification Here

"The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC," reads the official notification.

Below are the steps and a direct link to download the final result.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2021: How to Download?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, the “Final Results” section.

Now click on the Examination Final Results link.

Click on UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2021 link.

link. A new PDF will open on the screen.

Your UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2021 PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of the final results. For any further information, the candidates may contact the Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours on any working day.