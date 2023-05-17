Home

Education

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Registration 2023 Begins at upsc.gov.in; Check Application, Eligibility, Fee, Vacancy, Age Limit

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Registration 2023 Begins at upsc.gov.in; Check Application, Eligibility, Fee, Vacancy, Age Limit

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Exam Registration 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Registration 2023 Begins at upsc.gov.in; Check Application, Eligibility, Fee, Vacancy, Age Limit.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Exam Registration 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has started the registration process for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 today, May 17, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility condition. The last date to submit the UPSC NDA & NA 2 application form is June 6, 2023.

The Commission has also decided to extend the facility of making correction(s) in any field(s) of the application form for this examination from next day of the closure of the application window of this Examination. The application correction window will begin from June 6 to June 13, 2023.

You may like to read

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Exam Registration 2023: Check Vacancy Details

The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination will be as under :—

National Defence Academy: Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy: 42

Air Force: Flying – 92(including 02 for female candidates)

Air Force: Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)

Air Force: Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates)

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Exam Age Limit

Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than 02nd January, 2005 and not later than 1st January, 2008 are eligible.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Exam Educational Qualifications:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University. For more details, check the detailed notification shared below.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Exam Application Fee

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 belowwho are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Exam Registration 2023: How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceeds for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in life time. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.