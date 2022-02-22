UPSC Prelims Exams 2022: Candidates preparing for UPSC examinations, we have some important news for you. The Union Public service Commission will close the online application window for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2022 today, 22 February 2022. All those who have yet not submitted their applications are advised to submit their online applications on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in.Also Read - Oil India Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 62 Posts at oil-india.com

Note, the application form will be available till 6:00 PM of February 22, 2022. The Commission has started the online application process for UPSC Prelims 2022 for CSE and IFS on February 2, 2022. The UPSC Preliminary Exams will be conducted on June 5, 2022, across the country.

UPSC Prelims 2022: How to Apply

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

Click on Apply Now option available on the homepage.

Now click on the link that reads, ” Online Application for Various Examinations. ”

Alternatively, candidates can apply from the direct link given below.

UPSC Exam 2022: Click Here to Apply

Now , Complete the application process for UPSC IAS and IFS in two parts.

Complete the application process for UPSC IAS and IFS in two parts. In the first part, fill the basic details.

Then read all necessary instructions for image specification and others.

Click on the ‘Submit’ option. Then follow the next set of procedures.

Pay the online application fee and select the examination centre.

Upload the required documents. Save Download the application form.

Take the printout of the Application form for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the official notification from the link given below.