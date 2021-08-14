UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for a total of 155 vacancies in various departments for the post of Assistant Keeper, Principal, Deputy Director and Fisheries Research Investigation Officer. Candidates interested in the UPSC Recruitment 2022 drive can submit their applications online on the official website of UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 480 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at iocl.com

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2021 drive is September 2.

Of the total vacancies, 151 are for Deputy Director in Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment, two are for Assistant Keeper in Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture, one for Fisheries Research Investigation Officer in Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and one for the post of Principal Officer (Engineering) cum joint Director General (Technical) in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the UPSC recruitment 2021 drive, candidates must hold the necessary post-graduate, graduate and other required educational qualifications.

Education Qualifications Required:

Deputy Director in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment — Degree of a recognized university.

Assistant Keeper in Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture — Master’s Degree in Anthropology from a recognized university or Institute; Diploma in Museology from a recognized university or Institute.

Fisheries Research Investigation Officer in Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying — Masters Degree in Zoology with specialization in Fisheries, or M.F.Sc or M.Sc in Marine Biology, or M.Sc in Industrial Fisheries, or M.Sc in Aquaculture, or M.Sc in Fisheries Science from recognized University or Institute.

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum Joint Director General (Technical) in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways — Certificate of competency of Marine Engineer Officer Class-I(Steam or Motor or Combined Steam and Motor) as specified in Section 78 of the Merchant Shipping act,1958(44 of 1958) or equivalent.

Age Limit:

Deputy Director in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment — 35 years

Assistant Keeper in Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture — 35* years for SC/ST candidates and 33* years for OBCs

Fisheries Research Investigation Officer in Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying — 40* years

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum Joint Director General (Technical) in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways — 50 years

Pay Scale: Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply