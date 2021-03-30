UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited application from deserving candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates who are eligible and interested should apply for the posts on or before April 16, 2021. However, before apply for these posts for UPSC Recruitment 2021, candidates are advised to check their eligibility criteria, and other details here. Candidates must apply online on the official website www.upsconline.nic.in. Here’s the direct link to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021. Also Read - Street Vendor’s Daughter Sonali Kumari Tops Bihar Board Class 12 Examination, Aims To Become An IAS Officer

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates:

Last date for submission of online application: April 15, 2021

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: April 16, 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Paediatrics), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare – 14 Posts

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Physiology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare – 2 Posts

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Psychiatry) – 11 Posts

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Surgical Gastroenterology) – 1 Post

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria from the official notification itself.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

To Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

However, there is no fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.